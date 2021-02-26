Gang member admits brandishing gun in confrontation

A Black Power gang member who raised a .22 gun to Mongrel Mob members at the Glengarry Tavern last month yesterday has admitted his part in the confrontation.

Manu Tamatea (20) pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, presenting a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm at the tavern on February 6 when he appeared in the Invercargill District Court yesterday.

A probation hearing document supplied in court yesterday states Tamatea and three associates entered the tavern and confronted three Mongrel Mob members about 10.18pm on Waitangi Day.

The seven men then went outside briefly, before the Mongrel Mob members went back inside.

"The defendant re-entered the tavern while the associates loitered in the entrance," the document says.

"The defendant held a .22 in his hand which he raised and pointed at the Mongrel Mob males."

It was then Tamatea chased the gang members with the firearm. The Mongrel Mob members then left the pub, as did Tamatea and his associates, who left through a different exit.

It was through CCTV footage taken at the pub that police were able to identify Tamatea.

When arrested the following day, Tamatea was wearing the same clothes he was seen wearing in the CCTV footage.

Judge John Brandts-Giesen remanded Tamatea in custody to be repatriated to Hawera, where he lives, where he will be sentenced at a later date.

The judge ordered a pre-sentence report be completed by probation ahead of Tamatea’s sentencing.