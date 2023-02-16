Gore arson suspect 'may have suffered burns'

Police are hunting an arsonist who may have suffered burns setting a suspicious fire in Gore.

Officers are seeking witnesses to the fire in Church St, Gore which occurred at about 1am yesterday, Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird.

"We would also like to speak to a person seen in the vicinity of the train tracks by Hamilton Park overnight on February 15.

"It is possible that persons of interest may have suffered some injuries including burns."

Anybody with any information can contact 105 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.