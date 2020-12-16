Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Gore bridge hearing today

    A view of the proposed cable-stay bridge over the Mataura River in Gore. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    A hearing into the Gore District Council’s proposal to build another bridge across the Mataura River will take place today.

    The council has lodged resource consent applications to build a cable stay bridge across the river, about 650m upstream of the existing Gore traffic bridge.

    The new bridge would provide a cycling and walking link, and carry a new water pipeline from the East Gore water treatment plant to the Jacobstown Wells.

    Its proposed location is near the intersection of Church and Huron Sts on the river’s east bank, and Surrey St on the west bank.

    The proposal has been criticised by some residents, who claim a lack of public consultation.

