Gore jobseeker package

Tracy Hicks

A six-month financial package to help Gore businesses take on young jobseekers has been launched.

The programme aims to help those displaced by Covid-19 find a job.

Gore Mayor Tracy Hicks said 2021 could be more challenging for businesses than 2020.

‘‘This... is a great opportunity for local employers to access extra resources and give some of our people much-needed work experience. It’s all about identifying and plugging the gaps for employers and employees’’.

The council was working with the Ministry of Social Development and Hokonui Huanui to deliver the plan.

Small to medium-sized enterprises could access grants from Closing the Gaps to enable employment.

