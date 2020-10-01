Gore sports venue evacuated over possible gas leak

The Gore Multisports Complex has been evacuated as firefighters try to find the source of a potential gas leak.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said firefighters were called to the Robertson St site at 12.40pm, after an alarm activation and reports of the smell of gas.

Two crews went to the complex, which had been evacuated.

There was a smell of some kind of refrigeration gas, and crews were trying to determine where it was coming from, the spokesman said.

A hazmat unit from Invercargill was also en route as a precaution.