Gore water back on after pipeline damaged

Gore District Council says workers have fixed a hole in a main pipeline that affected water supply for residents.

The council issued an alert via social media earlier today, saying contractors had struck the pipeline at the East Gore reservoir.

"As a result we have had to isolate the reservoir and there's no water going into the Gore network. Properties in the higher locations around East Gore may experience low water pressure."

Residents were asked to watch their usage.

In an update this afternoon, the council said its 3 Waters team had fixed the problem and water was flowing back into the network.

"Thanks to everyone for their consideration."