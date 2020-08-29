Saturday, 29 August 2020

Great southern land

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    Bluff lies 30km south of Invercargill. The town, which is the southernmost settlement and shipping port on mainland New Zealand, is gateway to Stewart Island via a twice-
    daily ferry service.

    The area has been permanently occupied since the establishment of a whaling station in 1836. Originally named Campbelltown, the local name “Bluff” (in
    reference to the prominent 265m conical hill which the township nestles beside) became the town’s official name in 1917.

    According to the 2018 census, the resident population was 1797, a decrease of six since 2013. Stewart Island can be seen at the top left, with South Port at the top right of the photograph. 


     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter