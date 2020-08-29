Great southern land

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Bluff lies 30km south of Invercargill. The town, which is the southernmost settlement and shipping port on mainland New Zealand, is gateway to Stewart Island via a twice-daily ferry service.

The area has been permanently occupied since the establishment of a whaling station in 1836. Originally named Campbelltown, the local name “Bluff” (in

reference to the prominent 265m conical hill which the township nestles beside) became the town’s official name in 1917.

According to the 2018 census, the resident population was 1797, a decrease of six since 2013. Stewart Island can be seen at the top left, with South Port at the top right of the photograph.



