Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Grim callout likely a Halloween prank

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    In what was most likely a Halloween prank, Invercargill police were yesterday tasked with removing an empty bag — shaped like a body — which had been hung from an alleyway rooftop.

    Barista Diana Lima worked at a nearby cafe and, having seen the bag, felt it was an insensitive prank.

    ‘‘I do not think it is appropriate. . . it’s too much.’’

    Police confirmed it appeared to be a Halloween prank.

    A spokesman said police received information just after 11.30am that a bag was hanging from a building on Dee St.

    ‘‘Upon closer inspection it appears the bag had purposely been hung from the building to give the appearance it was a body.’’

    The bag was removed.

    ‘‘This tied up emergency service resources while police, with the assistance of Fire and Emergency New Zealand, verified it was indeed a bag.’’

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter