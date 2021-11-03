Grim callout likely a Halloween prank

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
In what was most likely a Halloween prank, Invercargill police were yesterday tasked with removing an empty bag — shaped like a body — which had been hung from an alleyway rooftop.
Barista Diana Lima worked at a nearby cafe and, having seen the bag, felt it was an insensitive prank.
‘‘I do not think it is appropriate. . . it’s too much.’’
Police confirmed it appeared to be a Halloween prank.
A spokesman said police received information just after 11.30am that a bag was hanging from a building on Dee St.
‘‘Upon closer inspection it appears the bag had purposely been hung from the building to give the appearance it was a body.’’
The bag was removed.
‘‘This tied up emergency service resources while police, with the assistance of Fire and Emergency New Zealand, verified it was indeed a bag.’’