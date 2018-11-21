Guard injured during Invercargill cash van robbery

An ACM cash van parked outside of ANZ Bank in Invercargill this morning. Photo: Ben Waterworth

Police are investigating after a person was injured during the robbery of a van carrying cash in Invercargill this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the cash-in-transit van was reported robbed in Spey St near Kelvin St about 9.10am.

An Armaguard Currency Management (ACM) spokeswoman confirmed the person injured was one of AMC's staff members.

"Our main concern is with our employees and members of the community. Our guards are safe, however one has sustained an injury during the incident. We are providing support to them and the impacted branch.

We are working with authorities on the investigation and following our incident protocol," she said.

Police were making inquiries in the area to locate a ''vehicle of interest'', a silver Subaru station wagon with the registration GSP913.

"There were three occupants in the vehicle, which was last seen heading south on Dee St, after travelling the wrong way on Esk St."

There was no word on how the victim sustained the injuries during the robbery.

Anyone who sees this vehicle is asked to call 111, and not to approach, as the occupants are believed to be armed.

There was a police presence outside ANZ Bank and members of the public were being redirected to the opposite side of the road.

An ANZ spokesman said the bank would be closed for the rest of the day and possibly tomorrow.

He didn’t believe any ANZ staff members were injured in the robbery.

The matter was now in police hands, he said.

Invercargill police (03) 211 0400, Crimestoppers 0800-555-111.