Guilty plea over fatal crash near Gore

A Southland man has pleaded guilty to driving dangerously, causing the death of Renee Glendinning Beasley in a December 13, 2019, crash in Old Coach Rd, Kaiwera, near Gore.

Simon Te Pairi (36), of Tisbury, near Invercargill, appeared via audiovisual link before Judge Russell Wilson in the Gore District Court yesterday.

He faced two charges: driving dangerously causing death and shoplifting a variety of tools from Mitre 10 Mega in Invercargill. He pleaded guilty to both.

He was convicted and remanded in custody to appear for sentencing on August 19.