Guilty pleas on raft of charges

Two people facing charges after a shooting in Invercargill last month, where a man was shot in the back four times, entered their pleas in the Invercargill District Court yesterday.

Zane Ray Collins (21) entered guilty pleas to 14 of 15 charges he was facing, which included assault with intent to injure, possession of methamphetamine, possession of an offensive weapon, and four charges of possession of a firearm.

Through his lawyer Tanya McCallum he also pleaded not guilty to one charge of allowing premises to be used for the supply or consumption of meth and elected trial by jury.

The raft of charges related to three incidents — the shooting, when a 19-year-old Invercargill man was shot four times in the back about 4.40pm on October 2 at a Tweed St property; an assault on a prison inmate on October 22 and the theft of a car in September.

The summary of facts stated police found the stolen car with Collins on September 28 and during his arrest police also located a pocket knife, a tomahawk and three shotgun cartridges.

At the time, he denied stealing the car or any knowledge about it being stolen, the document stated.

Judge Catriona Doyle remanded him in custody until his sentencing on January 18.

Rikki May Garthwaite-Smith (26) pleaded not guilty to the seven charges she faced, including possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm and drugs-related offences. She was remanded on bail until a case review hearing on January 24.

Another two people would also appear then in relation to the shooting.

Last week, a 26-year-old man entered a not guilty plea to charges relating to the shooting, including wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and resisting police.

Whetu Taylor (36) has also pleaded not guilty to the nine charges he faced.