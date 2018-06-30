Gun found, offender still loose in Invercargill shooting

A 52-year-old man has been rushed to hospital with a gunshot wound after an incident in Invercargill this morning.

Police responded to reports of gunshots in Kelvin St around 9.15am.

A police spokesperson stated that the man was shot in the lower leg.

He has since undergone surgery and is now in a stable condition.

Cordons remain in place in Kelvin St and police are asking people to avoid the area.

Police are working to establish why the shooting happened, and are yet to know the relationship between the two individuals.

A St John ambulance crew were sent to the intersection of Kelvin and Earnslaw St at 9.10am, the spokesman said.

Invercargill resident Caitlin Barton said she saw a man lying on the footpath as she drove to work this morning.

"He was lying flat as if he had slipped on ice and had a back injury. Lots of people were crowding around him and an ambulance came flying past me ... I didn't think it was a shooting until I saw it on Facebook," Barton said.

Residents on Kelvin St posted online saying they could see the armed offenders squad from their homes, and didn't think they were allowed outside yet.

Bill Mackintosh, who lives on Kelvin St, said there were a lot of armed police in the area, including a dog van, but no one really knew what was going on.

"I went out to the supermarket and on my way home I came past a policeman with an assault rifle. He let me through to my house, though, and didn't say to stay inside," he said.

"My neighbour went down to find out what happened and thought the person might have taken off on foot, but I'm not sure if they've tracked them down yet or not."

A man at the Queens Park Golf Club nearby said he saw armed police but the scene was calm.

Police were preventing people from going down the street to the club, so he had used a side street and walked.

He wasn't worried for his safety and still planned to head out onto the green.

"Why not? No one's told us not to. No one knows what's going on."

Armed police remain in the area and a local community Facebook page said the street, near the central city, is closed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southern Police District Command Centre on 03 471 5002.