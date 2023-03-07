Gun reportedly fired at house in Gore

Hamilton St has been closed. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

Police have cordoned off a street in Gore after reports of gunshots in the Southland town early today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said police received a report about 2.50am of shots being discharged towards a house on Hamilton St.

A scene guard was put in place, and remains there this morning as police conduct a scene examination and make further inquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote event number P053877665.