Gun reportedly fired at house in Gore

Police have cordoned off a street in Gore after reports of gunshots in the Southland town early today.
Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said police received a report about 2.50am of shots being discharged towards a house on Hamilton St.
A scene guard was put in place, and remains there this morning as police conduct a scene examination and make further inquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote event number P053877665.