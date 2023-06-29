Had attacked police before

An Invercargill man who eye-gouged a police officer for the second time called his offending a "copy and paste".

Kris Alister McDonald (21) appeared in the Invercargill District Court this week after being found guilty of injuring with intent, resisting police and obstructing police following a judge-alone trial.

The self-represented defendant told Judge Russell Walker he still denied the charges and believed the officer used unreasonable force against him.

In September, police arrived at McDonald’s house to seize his car.

This provoked him, and in what the judge described as "an uncontrolled fit of rage", he smashed up his own vehicle.

The court heard McDonald had applied pressure to the police officer’s eyes while he was on the ground, with his fingers or thumbs.

When the judge mentioned these events were strikingly similar to a previous offence committed by McDonald, he replied: "Yes sir, practically a copy and paste".

The defendant has three previous convictions for assaulting police, the court heard.

Judge Walker had limited sentencing options after the defendant refused to speak to a probation officer for the completion of a pre-sentence report.

He said he did not believe imprisonment would be productive for McDonald or the community.

"The firm impression I have is that you have an anger management issue."

Judge Walker sentenced McDonald to 15 months’ intensive supervision.

He admitted he thought the defendant presented his case well during trial.

"If you can turn those talents to your future employment then you’ve got some real prospects," the judge said.

"I want to see you succeed, but I want you to sort out those issues."