Hard start but relief now twins at home

Grace van Loon and her twin boys, Adam (left) and Finn, on holiday in Roxburgh last month.

He took more than 150 days to get home but young Finn van Loon is making strides.

The van Loon twins, of Gore, arrived in late November 2020 but for Finn van Loon it was a very tough introduction. Finn and his twin brother Adam were born 13 weeks premature, on November 28, 2020.

In Finn van Loon’s first five months of life he had more medical adventures than most would ever encounter in a lifetime.

To name just a few, he experienced brain bleeds, a collapsed lung, hernias, sepsis, a fungal infection and was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect and a serious eye disorder. This meant he underwent 557 laboratory tests, 14 blood transfusions and one surgery.

Parents Kieran and Grace van Loon had undergone fertility treatment and were thrilled it worked and then doubly excited when they found out they would have twins.

Having been told by their fertility doctor there was only a 5% chance they would conceive multiples, the prospect had not crossed their minds. So, when the sonographer told them at their six-week scan that there were two heartbeats — “we just looked at each other in disbelief, then laughed”, Mrs van Loon said.

But issues then arose and by 26 weeks into the pregnancy the blood supply to Finn was being compromised so an emergency Caesarian section was done in Dunedin Hospital a week later.

Finn van Loon in an incubator shortly after he was born. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Adam weighed 1270g and Finn weighed 670g at birth.

For the next 10 weeks the boys were under specialist care in Dunedin. During this time Finn fought many infections and battles including having a lumbar puncture on Christmas Day for suspected meningitis.

By Waitangi Day weekend last year the family moved to Southland Hospital and were welcomed to Ronald McDonald House.

The family appreciated being closer to home and the Ronald McDonald Family Room at Southland Hospital is just metres away from the neonatal unit.

On the twins’ due date, February 26, 13-week-old Adam was discharged from hospital and became a guest sibling at the Family Room.

Finn remained in Southland Hospital for another seven weeks to build his strength for a hernia surgery he needed in Christchurch.

They stayed in Christchurch for another nine nights and then finally, after returning back to Southland Hospital, the family left for home

Once back in Southland, after a long-awaited five months and one day in hospital (152 days), Mr and Mrs van Loon were told that even though Finn was to continue his oxygen support, they could take the twins home to Gore.

Finn had to be on oxygen for the next four months and Mrs van Loon said he continued to take medication. A physio and occupational therapist also helped him.

But it was great to be at home.

"Adam is going really well, starting to walk, while Finn is learning how to sit up," Mrs van Loon said.

"We are getting there. We are lucky with a lot of family support. We have been back up to the Dunedin Hospital, met the nurses which helped with us so much. Put up posters and talked to people, showing what can be done."

Mrs van Loon is from Northern Ireland so is waiting for the borders to open so her family can finally meet the twins.