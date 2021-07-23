Heading dog fetches good prince

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Matt was one of the dogs — 35 heading, 10 huntaways and 12 pups — for auction at the Charlton Saleyards on Wednesday.
Ms Wells is the partner of the farmer selling Matt, Bill McNamara, of Invercargill.
She hoped Matt would sell for a good amount of money.
‘‘He’s a pretty special dog — we’ve got all our fingers and toes crossed,’’ Ms Wells said before the sale.
The 4-year-old dog sold for $6600.