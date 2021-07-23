Heading dog fetches good prince

PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Lena Wells and her children, Max (1) and Scarlett (3), of Invercargill, pat heading dog Matt at the 64th annual Gore Dog Sale.

Matt was one of the dogs — 35 heading, 10 huntaways and 12 pups — for auction at the Charlton Saleyards on Wednesday.

Ms Wells is the partner of the farmer selling Matt, Bill McNamara, of Invercargill.

She hoped Matt would sell for a good amount of money.

‘‘He’s a pretty special dog — we’ve got all our fingers and toes crossed,’’ Ms Wells said before the sale.

The 4-year-old dog sold for $6600.