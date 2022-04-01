Health centre changes ownership

Invercargill primary care provider Te Hau o Te Ora has taken over the Mataura Medical Centre.

There will be no change for patients or to the practice team, which includes previous owner Dr Elaine Munro, who will continue seeing patients.

Te Hau o Te Ora Partnered Primary Care Service, a partnership between Hokonui Runanga, Awarua Runaka, and WellSouth Primary Health Network, is purchasing the practice to support the sustainability of primary healthcare services for patients in Mataura and to support the clinical team. The practice will continue to be known as Mataura Medical Centre and remain at the same location.

“Over recent years, the operational aspects of being both a practicing clinician and practice owner have become significant, and in some aspects, detracting from my primary passion as a family health practitioner,” Dr Munro said.

“This represents an opportunity for me to focus wholly on providing care to our community, and the support that Te Hau o Te Ora brings to the team enables us to do this.”

Hokonui Runanga manager Terry Nicholas said the move supported the sustainability of vital general practice services in a rural locality.

“This is the only general practice in the Mataura and with Elaine and the team wanting to stay on, we knew that Te Hau o Te Ora could provide the business and administrative support and help the Mataura team to dedicate themselves to delivering healthcare services to their community,” he said.