Health needs come into focus

The Hokonui Localities programme is about to take its next step.

The programme, which was launched last October, aimed to bring a stronger focus on meeting the health and wellbeing needs of the community and family by having those priorities set by locals, for locals.

The local steering group group is made up of the Community Health Council, the Community Networking Trust, Gore District Council, Gore Health, Gore Medical Centre, Hokonui Rūnanaga, Regional Public Service, Te Hau o Te Ora, Partnered Primary Care Services, and Time for Change-Te Hurihanga.

A survey was sent out to all Gore residents about various needs around health and general wellbeing.

There was 1070 responses, with nearly half coming from those aged over 50.

Nearly three-quarters of respondents were female and about 80% were Pakeha.

Common themes of what people and families wanted included good access to healthy food, easy access to medical care, a supportive and safe community, access to exercise, affordable dental care and abolish vaccination mandate.

From the survey, the majority of responses were about access to healthcare, coping with the increasing cost of living, and the effects of Covid on families with issues such as children missing school.

For many people, this came across as stress and worry about their wellbeing.

Many people identified community resources and activities, such as public events and shared gardens, as good ways to deal with these stresses and worries.

The next step was to talk to groups of younger people and men.

Families with children with higher needs will also be talked to over the next few weeks.

A stakeholder hui will be held in Gore on March 21.