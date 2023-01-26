Hedge fire in hot and windy Southland

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Firefighters are working to extinguish a hedge fire in hot and windy conditions in rural Southland.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a crew from Otautau were called to a hedge fire in Scotts Gap-Feldwick Rd, north-east of Otautau, about 3.05pm today.Crews from Drummond, Balfour and Tuatapere were also dispatched as a precaution, given the windy and hot conditions.
The fire was about 3m by 5m and firefighters were using a high pressure hose reel and breathing apparatus to tackle it, the spokesman said.