Tuesday, 27 December 2022

Helicopter dispatched after tractor rolls in Southland

    By Oscar Francis
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Emergency services are responding to reports of a rolled tractor near Mataura in Southland.

    A St John spokeswoman said it was notified of the incident in Chalmers Rd, Tuturau, Southland, about 1.30pm.

    A helicopter, two ambulances and a manager had been dispatched and were still at the scene, the spokeswoman said.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said appliances from Gore and Wyndham had been dispatched to a request from St John for assistance, along with a first response vehicle from Edendale station.

    Crews helped stabilise a rolled tractor and departed by 4pm, the spokeswoman said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

    Advertisement