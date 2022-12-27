Helicopter dispatched after tractor rolls in Southland

Emergency services are responding to reports of a rolled tractor near Mataura in Southland.

A St John spokeswoman said it was notified of the incident in Chalmers Rd, Tuturau, Southland, about 1.30pm.

A helicopter, two ambulances and a manager had been dispatched and were still at the scene, the spokeswoman said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said appliances from Gore and Wyndham had been dispatched to a request from St John for assistance, along with a first response vehicle from Edendale station.

Crews helped stabilise a rolled tractor and departed by 4pm, the spokeswoman said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz