Friday, 11 December 2020

9.17 am

High powered ministers to visit Invercargill for Tiwai talks

    By Luisa Girao
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Deputy prime minister Grant Robertson and Energy Minister Megan Woods are in Invercargill today....
    Deputy prime minister Grant Robertson and Energy Minister Megan Woods are in Invercargill today. Photo: Getty Images/File
    Deputy prime minister Grant Robertson and Energy Minister Megan Woods are visiting Invercargill today where they will meet leaders about the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter.

    It follows months of uncertainty after smelter majority owner Rio Tinto announced in July it would close the plant in Bluff in August next year.

    The decision to close the smelter came after a review showed the business was "no longer viable given high energy costs and a challenging outlook for the aluminium industry".

    However, during its election campaign, the Labour Party committed to work with Rio Tinto and Transpower to try to reach an agreement.

    The party wanted to keep the smelter open for three to five years to protect about 1000 direct jobs and another 1600 indirect jobs, while also giving the community time to consider and plan its future.

    Rio Tinto said a decision needed to be made before Christmas.

