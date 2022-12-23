Highway near-miss 'put lives in danger'

Police say a near-miss incident at Gore was "extremely risky behaviour" that put people's lives in danger.

The incident occurred about 11:30am on Wednesday on State Highway 1 when a vehicle towing a trailer overtook a tractor into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

The incident was captured on camera by the oncoming vehicle.

"This was extremely risky behaviour that put the lives of these road-users in danger."

Police wanted to speak to anyone who witnessed the manoeuvre, or the offending vehicle travelling on SH1 around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information can email Jonathan.Bentley@police.govt.nz