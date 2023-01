Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Boats from Riverton to Deborah Bay, Bluff and Stewart Island rafted up on New Year’s Day morning after celebrating at Sawdust Bay in Paterson Inlet, Stewart Island.

The boats are, from right, Enterprise, Heretaunga, Southern Lady, Taiho II, Pursuit, Morning Light, Western Explorer, Southern Star, Sheseido, Shilo, Miss Stewart Island and Gravity.