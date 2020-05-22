Friday, 22 May 2020

Homicide inquiry after body found in Southland

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Dale Watene. Photo: supplied
    Police today said they had launched a homicide inquiry after the body of a missing Southland man was found yesterday.

    In a statement this afternoon police said a post-mortem had been carried out and they had confirmed the body was that of Dale Watene (40), of Otautau.

    Mr Watene went missing on April 16.

    His body was found in the Longwood Forestry block, 45km west of Invercargill, yesterday.

    Police had searched a number of areas in Otautau and Tuatapere, and also completed an extensive search in the Longwood area last weekend.

    Mr Watene's friend Adam McColl told the Otago Daily Times that family and friends had been preparing themselves for the worst, but yesterday's news about the discovery of the body had been "heartbreaking".

    Police called on anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Chris Lucy on 03 211 0400.

    Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.  

