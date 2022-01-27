Thursday, 27 January 2022

Homicide investigation after critically injured baby dies in Invercargill

    Invercargill police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a five-week-old baby who was taken to hospital with critical injuries on Saturday.

    A police spokesperson said the baby was taken to Invercargill Hospital on Saturday morning and subsequently transferred to Starship Hospital.

    The baby died of her injuries in Starship Hospital yesterday.

    Police said a homicide investigation was now underway in relation to how the baby received the injuries.

    Police were continuing to speak with residents of an Elizabeth St, Invercargill property, and no one else wascurrently being sought.

    Police's thoughts were with the baby's whānau.

    The family have requested privacy at this difficult time.

     

     

     

     

     

