Honeymoon killer sentenced to four years and three months prison

Rodney Stuart Fallowfield. Photo: Luisa Girao

A Balclutha man found guilty of manslaughter after killing his wife on their belated honeymoon has been sentenced to four years and three months prison.

Rodney Stuart Fallowfield (53) appeared before Justice Jan-Marie Doogue for sentencing today in the High Court at Invercargill.

He must serve a minimum of 50% of the four years and three months sentence.

He was charged with murdering Shirley Alaina Reedy in a Te Anau motel on May 15, 2020.

However, after a trial in July the jury reached an 11 to one majority verdict that he was not guilty of murder - instead they found him guilty of manslaughter.

The couple travelled to the town to celebrate a belated honeymoon after marriage in April 2019.

Both the Crown and the defence accepted the victim was killed in the hotel room by her husband, but they disputed the intent.

The Crown’s case was Fallowfield strangled her as he wanted his wife to be quiet when she threatened him with a rape allegation, while defence said he “snapped” but did not have the intention to do so.