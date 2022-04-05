Hope wind change will help firefighters

Fire fighters reported seeing flames soaring up to 20 metres high at Awarua Bay on Saturday and Sunday morning.

A wind shift later today may give a helping hand to those fighting the Awarua scrub fire near Bluff.

Firefighters are planning for a wind change at the Awarua fire and gusts are expected to reach 40kmh.

Incident controller Mark Mawhinney said firefighters were establishing a fire break at the head of the Tiwai peninsula to slow the fire and stop it from spreading.

One crew of seven firefighters will be patrolling the fire break overnight, with two helicopters on standby.

The wind is expected to shift to a westerly this morning then to a northwesterly in the afternoon, with a moderate flow. This should ease conditions, allowing firefighters to continue their progress in putting out the fire.

The exact cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Boggy and uneven ground proved a challenge for firefighters yesterday.

The blaze has consumed more than 1000ha of manuka bushland at the head of Awarua Bay Rd next to Waituna Lagoon.

Ash pits, where the fire has burnt underground, have also been making it difficult for firefighters to traverse the peat bog.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand community readiness and recovery officer Sally Chesterfield said the low water table from the drought had allowed the fire to burn deep into the peat, making it much more difficult for crews to extinguish.

The MetService forecast wet and windy weather later this week as a southerly change moved up the island.

About 30 Department of Conservation ground staff as volunteer brigades from Glenorchy, Waikawa, Hedgehope and Drummond were at the scene.

It was expected people would be on site for the next two weeks to fully extinguish the deep-seated fire.

It was hoped the investigation into how the fire started would be completed in the next couple of days.

Awarua Bay Rd has been closed to the public and people have been asked to stay away from the area.

-- TONI MCDONALD