Hosing, sprinklers banned as Oreti River flow falls

Water restrictions for Invercargill start today as the dry patch begins to bite.

The flow in the Oreti River, where the city’s water comes from, continues to fall so unattended hosing and sprinklers have been banned.

Environment Southland (ES) released a statement yesterday saying that much of coastal Southland was dry and rain

was badly needed.

Invercargill City Council group manager infrastructure Erin Moogan said under the council’s permit to draw water there was a condition set by Environment Southland to apply conservation measures according to the Oreti River’s flow.

The first trigger for conservation measures was when the flow fell to, or below, 4 cubic metres per second (cumecs).

The flow had been approaching 5cumecs throughout the week and was expected to approach the trigger this weekend.

There might be some rain next week, but due to the uncertainty of weather forecasts, it had been decided to apply the ban from today, Ms Moogan said.

The restriction would stay in place until further notice regardless of whether it rained.

"The Niwa weather forecast is for dry weather that will likely continue for many weeks yet."

The ban applied to unattended domestic hosing and sprinklers, Ms Moogan said.

A possible second trigger point would activate the prohibition of all domestic outside use of water such as for washing cars and watering gardens, she said. The second trigger was set at 3.2cumecs.

Water restrictions were last applied in January 2018, when the second trigger point was applied for the first time.

"The second trigger can be quite soon after the first, so people should be prepared."

It was important the council followed the measures set by ES in order to protect the Oreti river system, she said.