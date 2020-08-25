Hospital partially evacuated

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Southland firefighters were kept busy with two incidents at the same time near the Bluff Highway yesterday morning.
Southland Hospital was partially evacuated after a sprinkler alarm was activated.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman confirmed two appliances were sent to the hospital about 10am.
The evacuated staff and patients re-entered the hospital about 10.30am.
Down the road, about the same time, a power pole caught fire in Avon Rd, off Bluff Highway.
The spokesman confirmed firefighters attended after reports of smoke coming from a transformer.
The crew was on standby until power company staff arrived and took over.