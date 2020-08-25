Hospital partially evacuated

Southland firefighters were kept busy with two incidents at the same time near the Bluff Highway yesterday morning.

Southland Hospital was partially evacuated after a sprinkler alarm was activated.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman confirmed two appliances were sent to the hospital about 10am.

The evacuated staff and patients re-entered the hospital about 10.30am.

Down the road, about the same time, a power pole caught fire in Avon Rd, off Bluff Highway.

The spokesman confirmed firefighters attended after reports of smoke coming from a transformer.

The crew was on standby until power company staff arrived and took over.