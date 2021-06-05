Hospital warning on gastroenteritis

A community outbreak of gastroenteritis has prompted a warning to the Invercargill community to take special precautions, with seven of Southland Hospital’s staff at home sick.

Southland Hospital acting general manager Jo McLeod said all patients presenting at the Emergency Department are asked to declare any symptoms to staff immediately upon arrival.

"This will mean that they can be appropriately supported and cared for in a way to avoid the spread of gastroenteritis to other patients and visitors".

Patients were not being turned away but people were asked to consider whether it was appropriate for them to first visit a GP.

Patients presenting at ED were also asked to limit the number of visitors who accompanied them, to help limit potential transmission.

People should not visit patients if sick, especially with cold or flu symptoms, or diarrhoea and vomiting.

"People are still able to visit patients on the wards, but we would ask that if your visit can be delayed, that you do so."

"To reduce the risk of outbreaks we would encourage people to stay at home when they are unwell, this includes when people have a gastroenteritis bug.

"Hand hygiene is very important. Wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds and dry well. Portable alcohol-based hand rub is ideal when out and about. Cough and sneeze etiquette and respiratory hygiene is important. Use tissues rather than hankies," she said.