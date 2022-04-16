Hot rods make impression on visitors

The Overton family, Moana, Henry (11) and Lucy (5), of Melbourne, enjoy their visit to Bill Richardson Transport World in Invercargill yesterday. PHOTO: BEN TOMSETT

Bill Richardson Transport World, the largest private automotive museum of its type in the world, yesterday unveiled its latest display, "American Graffiti", a celebration of everything hot rod.

The Overton family were visiting Invercargill from Melbourne and saw the museum for the first time yesterday.

They said they were impressed with the vehicles in the exhibit.

"I like the one with flames on it," Henry said.

"It’s really cool."

"My favourite’s the one with googly eyes," Lucy said.

Transport World executive director Joc O’Donnell said the display might be its biggest exhibit yet.

Among the vehicles on display are three cars that will be instantly recognised by fans of the 1973 George Lucas film the exhibit was named for: a 1932 Coupe, a ’55 Chev and a white Thunderbird.

"American Graffiti" is open until the end of August, and entry is included in general admission to the museum.

By Ben Tomsett