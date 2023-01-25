House catches fire after power line brush

Firefighters assist at a rural property after a house being carried by a truck caught fire when it struck overhead power lines. PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

Firefighters were called to a rural property outside Winton yesterday after a house being moved by a truck caught fire after it brushed powerlines.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews were called to Pike Rd in South Hillend, north of Winton, about 11.10am.

While the house was being moved on a truck it struck powerlines, causing the house to catch fire, the spokesman said.

Two appliances from the Winton Volunteer Fire Brigade attended, along with a tanker from Dipton.

The fire was put out using hose reels, and appliances remained with the vehicle to ensure the fire was fully extinguished, the spokesman said.

A reporter at the scene said that the building appeared to be staff accommodation with a steel roof, which was being moved out of a farm gate when its gable clipped overhead power lines.

The building did not appear to be extensively damaged and was pushed back into the paddock from where it was being moved.

On one corner of the building, paint appeared to have been burnt off in the incident, the reporter said.

By Oscar Francis and Toni McDonald

