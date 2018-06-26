House destroyed in Wallacetown blaze

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services were called to a house that was "fully ablaze" in Wallacetown last night.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand said no-one was injured in the fire that engulfed the property at Steel St.
A Fenz shift manager said firefighters were called to the fire about 7.20pm last night and had to call immediately for backup.
Three fire engines as well as a tanker were called from Invercargill about 15 minutes away.
Wallacetown Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Blair Eade said the house was "fully ablaze" when the fire crews arrived.
The house was small and there was strong wind at the time so the fire ripped through very quickly, Mr Eade said.
We could not get in to fight the fire from the inside, so we had to tackle the blaze from the outside, he said.
The cause was yet to be determined and an investigator had been at the scene, he said.
- Sharon Reece