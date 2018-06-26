House destroyed in Wallacetown blaze

Emergency services were called to a house that was "fully ablaze" in Wallacetown last night.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said no-one was injured in the fire that engulfed the property at Steel St.

A Fenz shift manager said firefighters were called to the fire about 7.20pm last night and had to call immediately for backup.

Three fire engines as well as a tanker were called from Invercargill about 15 minutes away.

The remains of a house after a blaze destroyed it last night. Photo: Sharon Reece

The owner of the property lived nearby and confirmed that no-one was in the house at the time of the fire.

Wallacetown Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Blair Eade said the house was "fully ablaze" when the fire crews arrived.

Fire ripped through a small home in Wallacetown last night. Photo: Sharon Reece

The house was small and there was strong wind at the time so the fire ripped through very quickly, Mr Eade said.

We could not get in to fight the fire from the inside, so we had to tackle the blaze from the outside, he said.

The cause was yet to be determined and an investigator had been at the scene, he said.

The cause of the fire that tore through a Wallacetown home is yet to be determined. Photo: Sharon Reece

- Sharon Reece