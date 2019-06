Firefighters are battling to save a "well ablaze" house near Invercargill.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Brent Dunn said crews were called to the property near Ryal Bush Transport, north of Invercargill, at 15.32pm.

It was now "well ablaze".

There were five fire trucks at the scene, with another on its way.

Firefighters from Invercargill, Wallacetown and Winton were at the scene.