Housing shortages add to staffing crisis

Southland District councillor Sarah Greaney. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Students breaking for holidays offer partial, albeit temporary, relief for Te Anau’s struggling hospitality industry, which is desperately crying out for staff, Te Anau-based Southland District councillor Sarah Greaney says.

Numerous hospitality businesses still did not have enough staff to open seven days a week.

Staff shortages were also not limited to the hospitality sector. Retail and trades were also advertising for staff.

"You can see it [staff shortages] across a number of sectors.

"We have a lot of college and uni students dropping into the system and that inevitably alleviates the situation, but only on a temporary basis."

Working holiday visa tourists, who normally merged into the region’s workforce during the summer months, had yet to filter into the town.

"We are just not seeing that population of people ready to work yet.

"They might have their working holiday visas, but they have two years’ savings in their pockets because they weren’t able to travel. There’s a pent-up desire to travel before they need work, so that appears to be what’s happening.

"We are looking for the 150 staff that were here before the lockdown from the 27 different countries from around the world — they don’t exist yet."

The problems confronting the tourist region were complex, as accommodation shortages were compounding the issues.

It was a "double-edged sword".

"It’s not just an employment issue, it’s a housing issue as well.

"You might get a job offer, but if you can’t get somewhere to live then they are not going to arrive."

Housing options had either been listed on Airbnb, withdrawn from the rental market, bought or rented by residents who had relocated to the region.

Tourist numbers were showing a comeback but she was concerned the lack of staff would affect visitor experience and, in the long term, the region’s brand.

"The challenge is to have enough people to service that tourism market and to make sure they have a good experience when they are here, otherwise you are just damaging the New Zealand brand if you can’t provide an adequate level of service."

Businesses unable to open seven days would have revenue affected. Some establishments were staggering open days, which compromised service. Some were turning customers away because staff were unable to handle greater volumes, Mrs Greaney said.

While the Fiordland region’s recovery continued to struggle, an ILT performance report showed turnover for the Invercargill hospitality giant has made a significant comeback.

ILT chairman Chris Ramsay’s November board report said sales across its restaurants, bars, accommodation and off-licences had all shown significant improvement compared to the same period last year.

October sales were up from $7.04 million to $8.26 million. Meal sales and bars increased 41.7% and 77.6% respectively, accommodation had increased 54.5%.

The October and November reports said staffing and recruitment still remained the ILT’s biggest issue.

Queenstown’s Centrepoint Liquor Supplies, Invercargill’s Lonestar and Waxys were all operating on reduced hours.

Some gaps had been bridged by the seasonal student community.

"We are mindful that the positive impact of this will only be temporary, and as students begin returning to their education institutions from late January, we expect to see the overall percentage of staff required/vacancies increase back to circa 10%."

The ILT had delayed opening the new Langland’s top floor bar and restaurant two months ago because it had been unable to secure visas for three chefs. It will open for business this week.

By: Toni McDonald and Ben Tomsett