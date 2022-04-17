'A huge shock': Great South boss dies of suspected heart attack

Graham Budd

The chief executive of Great South Graham Budd has died of a suspected heart attack.

Great South chairman Ian Collier confirmed Mr Budd's death in a media statement today.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news Great South chief executive Graham Budd has died from a suspected heart attack.

"This news has come as a huge shock to the entire Great South team and of course our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Graham’s family at this time.'

Graham, who joined Great South in 2020, made a huge contribution Southland region, Mr Collier said.

"He was an outstanding leader and a wonderful person. We are absolutely devastated by this news and we are in close contact with Graham’s family at this incredibly difficult time."

Before joining Great South, Mr Budd worked with Destination Queenstown for more than 12 years.

Southland Mayoral Forum chairman and Gore Mayor Tracy Hicks said everyone’s thoughts were with Mr Budd’s family and all the staff of Great South.

“We are all shocked at the loss of Graham and it will take some time to come to terms with his death,” Mr Hicks said.

“Graham has contributed a huge amount over the relatively short time he was at Great South and he will be sadly missed.”

Great South joint stakeholders committee chairman and Southland District Mayor Gary Tong said the news “is just awful and we will support Graham’s family and his work team as much as possible.”

“Graham was so passionate about doing the best by Southland and he and his team have worked so hard over the past two challenging years to support and help our businesses and people across the province.

“His death leaves a large hole for us all, both professionally and personally.”