Police have identified human remains found in Invercargill last month.

Police today said human remains found on State Highway 1 in Kew, South Invercargill, on April 20 were those of Brian Junior McLaren (38), of Invercargill.

The matter is now being dealt with by the Coroner’s office.

Police thanked the public and volunteers at LandSAR for their help in searching for Mr McLaren.