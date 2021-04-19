Hundreds of tyres on fire in Southland blaze

Between 500-1000 tyres are on fire at a rural Southland property and concern is rising.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews were called to the scene of the blaze in Omaui Rd, Invercargill about 4.30pm.

Southern communications shift manager Mau Barbara said if the wind picked up, there would be a risk of the fire being blown towards a cluster of hay bales.

Two crews from Bluff were in attendance as well as one water tanker from Invercargill.

Firefighters were in communication with the land owner.

More to come.