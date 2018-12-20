ILT's hotel plan approved

Alan Dennis.

Invercargill Licensing Trust's plans to build a new multimillion-dollar hotel in the Invercargill CBD have been given the green light.

''It's a forward move for the city. It is the start of some positive things happening,'' ILT president Alan Dennis said.

''There is some trepidation because it is the biggest project we have taken part in, but we are excited to add another asset to the city.''

Commissioner John Maassen released his decision last week following a hearing held late last month.

''The new building is well designed, with sensitive urban design components,'' Mr Maassen said in his decision.

''I am satisfied that this application is very worthy of approval and should be granted.''

The $40million project involves building an eight-storey complex spanning 3000sqm from its car park at 11 Don St to Barluca in Dee St, incorporating 80 rooms, a restaurant, cafe, bars, function spaces, parking and other guest facilities.

The commissioner's decision incorporates a series of conditions.

Mr Dennis said staff were now reviewing the conditions, but they were ''not draconian''.

ILT chief executive Chris Ramsay said the process had been really robust.

''It is really exciting.

''I think the commissioner certainly understood our intention of what was proposed for the site.''

Mr Dennis said if the decision was not contested, demolition was expected to start in February, and the build to be completed about 2021.

-By Petrina Wright