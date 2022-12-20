Improvement in grazing practices

Cows graze winter feed near Clinton, Southland. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Winter grazing practices have continued to improve over the last year, an environmental monitoring report has shown.

The 2021-22 Compliance Monitoring Report provided an overview of Environment Southland’s compliance, monitoring and enforcement (CME) activities.

Environment Southland general manager for integrated catchment management Paul Hulse said during the past year aerial inspections had continued to see positive winter grazing work happening in rural areas.

"Our focus on this is ongoing, as we work with industry groups and farmers to encourage improved practice and better environmental outcomes."

While Environment Southland was pleased with how things were looking, the council was not becoming complacent and work had immediately started on planning for the 2023 season.

External influences continue to affect Environment Southland’s ability to complete the dairy monitoring programme.

During the 2021-22 season, staff continued to adhere to the standard disinfection protocols to mitigate the risks of spreading Mycoplasma bovis, but during the past year monitoring was hampered again by Covid-19 restrictions.

Nevertheless, staff managed to complete 895 on-site and aerial dairy shed effluent discharge consent inspections — 960 were completed the previous year.

Of those, 701 were fully compliant, 171 were graded low risk or moderate non-compliance, and 23 (2.5%) were graded significant non-compliance.

The resource management monitoring and enforcement team had 880 incidents reported overall, similar to last year’s number of 888.

"Increasing workloads as a result of changing legislation, growing consent numbers, and staffing challenges, have led to the council reassessing how best to manage work.

"We’ve taken the opportunity to review and reprioritise some of our work programmes, meaning the way we monitor now and in the future will better represent the risks the activities pose to the environment."

Regulatory committee chairman Neville Cook said it was encouraging to see the continued improvement.

"A lot of careful planning and hard work has been put in by farmers. There’s also been a co-ordinated approach to providing support by the council, industry groups and catchment groups.

"Everyone has worked together to achieve the improved environmental outcomes we’re seeing."

While there was a focus on high-intensity farming practices, industry was also continuing to improve its compliance for the most part, Cr Cook said.

By: Staff reporter