Influencer moving to Invercargill

American obstetrician-gynaecologist and science communicator Dr Danielle Jones is moving to Invercargill and will bring her two million online followers with her. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

She works in big hospitals in the United States, talks taboo health topics with her two million followers and wrangles four children. Now, big-time doctor influencer Danielle Jones, alias Mama Doctor Jones, is taking a job at Southland Hospital.

By day, she delivers babies and treats pregnant women as a locum obstetrician gynaecologist at various hospitals in the United States, but in her spare time, Dr Jones is in front of the camera talking sex and reproductive issues.

She has more than two million followers across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and she is part of a growing list of medical professionals whose side hustle brings their health knowledge to the masses.

Dr Jones (35) uses her platforms to answer uncomfortable questions, clear up medical misinformation , and do demonstrations.

The pandemic has had an affect.

‘‘Obviously, my daily work life has changed drastically. We mask 24/7 at the hospital and our family masks anytime we are in crowds outside or enter a public space.

‘‘Even my 2-year-old, who was 17 months old when the pandemic started, is a pro at masking now.’’

Late last year, she started getting congested and having headaches but initially put her symptoms down to allergies. Later, while cleaning the bathroom, she was struggling to breathe. Her husband thought she was having an asthma attack, triggered by the strong-smelling cleaning product she had been using.

But Dr Jones told him she couldn’t smell it, and then realised it was probably because she had lost her sense of smell, a symptom of Covid-19. Her result was confirmed with a test and her husband then started feeling ill.

Exhaustion followed and Dr Jones described the disease as ‘‘way worse than the flu’’.

‘‘As we were living in a town where we didn’t know anyone, we had no-one to take the kids and they ended up exposed and infected, as well.

‘‘Luckily, the kiddos were not very sick at all and seem to have done fine. I’m very thankful we all recovered, but it was absolutely terrifying and hard for those weeks, and for me, the months of trouble breathing after.’’

The family eventually made it to Hawaii in May this year, once the island’s borders opened. Jones estimates they have lived in about 15 AirBnbs.

Their lifestyle would not be possible without her ‘‘incredibly supportive’’ husband, a software developer by trade, she said.

‘‘He is a very involved dad and we both love being nomadic and having a big family. He is incredibly intelligent and very good at what he does, though for the past year he has sacrificed for our family to live this lifestyle by homeschooling our four kiddos while we travel.

‘‘Lots and lots of red tape.’’

Trying to get an obstetrician-gynaecologist in New Zealand is hard enough. But throw in a global pandemic and it is even more challenging.

The occupation is on Immigration New Zealand’s skills shortage list. Southern District Health Board chief medical officer, Dr Nigel Millar said that when recruiting, local applicants are always considered first but there were only four applicants in total, all from overseas.

She was now in the process of getting the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists to approve her medical licence and consultant qualifications.

‘‘The next step will be applying as a family for a work visa under my name,’’ Dr Jones said.

‘‘After we have a visa application, we can apply for MIQ or emergency MIQ and then once approved we can book flights and plan the move, then spend two weeks in a hotel room with four small kiddos. It’s a very complex and trying process right now.’’

She was due to start work in August but the date has been pushed back to September.

‘‘We’ve run into some red tape with pandemic regulations and everything moving slow, so I’m not sure if it’ll be October or November now. Hopefully this year.’’

When Dr Jones does arrive in New Zealand she will continue to be free to use social media to provide health knowledge to the masses.

Dr Millar said it was usual for senior doctors to speak publicly about things related to their professional experience.

‘‘Society is changing and the traditional medium of newspapers and broadcast media is being added to ... by social media. It is quite logical and reasonable the health professionals would use this to inform, educate and support the community on important health-related issues. Dr Jones is obviously very experienced and skilled at this.

‘‘We have discussed the use of social media with Dr Jones, noting that it is an element of her practice. No specific limits have been set. Dr Jones is a professional and has an in-depth understanding of how to use social media for health promotion. We are looking forward to learning from her experience.’’

Southern DHB employees were expected to follow a set of social media guidelines set by the Ministry of Health, he said.

In her new role, Dr Jones would be undertaking gynaecological surgery, colposcopy, outpatient clinics and obstetrics.

When the family get here, Dr Jones hopes to enrol three of her children in school and her husband plans to work while here.