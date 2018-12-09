Invercargill crash victim named

Police have released the name of the person who died following a crash in Invercargill Friday night.

She was Emma Joyce Bagley, 37, of Invercargill.

The two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Newscastle and Clifton Streets at around 9.10pm.

Emma’s husband, a passenger in their Kia stationwagon, remains in a critical but stable condition in Christchurch Hospital.

Their two young children suffered minor to moderate injuries and have been released from hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle, a Subaru Impreza hatchback, suffered serious injuries and remains in Southland Hospital while the passenger has been discharged.

The Serious Crash Unit continues to investigate and police would still like to hear from anyone who saw the Subaru in the hours before the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Invercargill Police on (03) 211 0400.