Sunday, 2 May 2021

Updated 5.10 pm

Invercargill crash victim named as prominent local estate agent

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Police have released the name of the person who died following a crash in Invercargill yesterday.

    He was father of three Neil John Van Schaik, a prominent Invercargill real estate agent.

    Mr Van Shaik began in the real estate industry in 1985 and joined Southland Real Estate in 1994. 

    Mr Van Shaik was also part-owner of the race-horse The Chosen One, which finished fourth in last year's Melbourne Cup. 

    Emergency services were notified of the two-vehicle crash, on Chelmsford St, at 10:20am.

    Police initially said one person had been seriously injured and another moderately injured, but confirmed yesterday one person had died.

    Enquiries are ongoing.

