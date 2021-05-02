Invercargill crash victim named as prominent local estate agent

Police have released the name of the person who died following a crash in Invercargill yesterday.

He was father of three Neil John Van Schaik, a prominent Invercargill real estate agent.

Mr Van Shaik began in the real estate industry in 1985 and joined Southland Real Estate in 1994.

Mr Van Shaik was also part-owner of the race-horse The Chosen One, which finished fourth in last year's Melbourne Cup.

Emergency services were notified of the two-vehicle crash, on Chelmsford St, at 10:20am.

Police initially said one person had been seriously injured and another moderately injured, but confirmed yesterday one person had died.

Enquiries are ongoing.