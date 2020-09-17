Thursday, 17 September 2020

Invercargill explosion: Charges laid over cannabis oil

    Emergency services at the scene last week following the blast. Photo: Abbey Palmer
    Police have laid charges following an explosion at a house in Invercargill last week which left two people seriously injured.

    Police said charges had been brought in relation to the production of cannabis oil.

    The charges will be addressed at Invercargill District Court on September 22.

    The charges followed the explosion at a property in Rothesay Place on September 9.

    Three people were injured, two seriously, after a butane gas bottle exploded and a fire broke out.

    Police said they were unable to provide further information at this stage.

