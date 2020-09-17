Invercargill explosion: Charges laid over cannabis oil

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police said charges had been brought in relation to the production of cannabis oil.
The charges will be addressed at Invercargill District Court on September 22.
The charges followed the explosion at a property in Rothesay Place on September 9.
Three people were injured, two seriously, after a butane gas bottle exploded and a fire broke out.
Police said they were unable to provide further information at this stage.