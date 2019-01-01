Invercargill home 'destroyed' by blaze

Crews battle the blaze in Invercargill this afternoon. Photo: Corrina Jane Photography

A two-storey Invercargill house has been ''destroyed" by fire this afternoon.

The fire service was called to a Gordon St property at about 4.30pm and by the time appliances from the Invercargill and Kingswell stations arrived, the house was well alight.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Southland assistant area commander Deane Chalmers said no-one was caught up in the fire and St John's assistance was not required. However, the house was "absolutely destroyed'', he said.

The fire service was still at the scene at 6pm but Mr Chalmers said the blaze was under control.

He expected the remainder of the house would need to be pulled down as soon as an investigation was carried out because it would be an unsafe structure.