Invercargill housing development 'a game-changer'

Plans for a 600-section new Invercargill suburb are under way in what is said to be the city's largest housing development in decades.

Those behind the residential development, Te Puāwai, say it could help alleviate pressure on the local housing crisis.

It is planned for a 70ha block of land between Tramway Rd and Centre St, flanked by Rockdale Rd and Regent St and will create more than 600 sections and will include a commercial hub.

This includes facilities such as a medical practice, childcare centre and cafes - a retirement village is proposed for the western part of the development.

Project managers Bonisch Consultants will soon lodge an application for a private plan change with the Invercargill City Council to re-zone the land for the development.

Project managers worked with Waihōpai Rūnaka in the preliminary design stages for the project; te Murihiku Marae neighbours the site on the south western corner.

Te Puāwai was chosen by the Rūnaka as the name; it means, “to bloom, to come to fruition, to come out of a flower”.

Bonisch Consultants managing director Boyd Wilson said it was exciting to be part of a project that would improve Invercargill’s housing landscape and help to relieve some of the stresses within the housing market.

“Te Puāwai will mean new, healthy and warm homes for all Southlanders, whether they be first time home buyers or retirees, and it will be the shake-up Invercargill’s housing market needs.”

He said it was a game-changer.

"Everyone is concerned about the growing house prices and exactly what money buys you in Invercargill – it’s pretty disheartening to see houses without proper insulation and heating that are set on flood zones go for huge amounts of money, and even those homes are out of reach for many buyers.”

The more than 600 homes will be built over a 10-year period.

Residents of the area surrounding Te Puāwai were invited to a public meeting at the Newfield Tavern on November 4 to outline the project, meet with Bonisch Consultants and the Te Puāwai developers, and for residents’ feedback to be given.

Concerns around water in the area were raised by those who attended, as water has been an issue in the past.

“It’s great to have these questions – with the water concerns the development has been designed in a way where these environmental effects will be mitigated through the design, ensuring the land is safe for building,” Mr Wilson said.

He said they were proud of the design, in particular the large, green engineered recreational areas.

The private plan change application to Invercargill City Council to allow Te Puāwai to go ahead will be lodged before the end of November.