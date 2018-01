Invercargill tops 30°, heat likely to continue New Zealand's southern-most city, Invercargill, is having one of it's hottest days on record - with the temperature hitting 31.1°C this afternoon.

War memento finally returning to family War memento finally returning to family Plucked from the Mataura River mud and preserved for decades, a treasured fob honouring service during World War 1 is about to be returned to the original owner’s family.

Church flat fire suspicious Church flat fire suspicious A priest had to ''shimmy'' down a fire escape yesterday morning when his Invercargill home caught fire.

‘Thrilled’ lifejacket trade-in van visiting ‘Thrilled’ lifejacket trade-in van visiting Boaties are being urged to take advantage of a scheme allowing them to trade in their old lifejacket for a heavily discounted new one.

Missing Fiordland woman found Missing Fiordland woman found A young woman missing from the Fiordland town of Manapouri since New Year's Day has been found, police say.