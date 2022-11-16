Invercargill vehicle ramming and assault thought to be gang-related

Invercargill police are investigating a series of incidents including an assault, vehicle ramming and car theft they believe to be gang-related.

The assault and theft of a motor vehicle took place in Janet St yesterday.

A man from the Janet St address was taken to Southland Hospital, where he was treated for injuries sustained in the assault.

Police said they were then notified of a second incident around Ness and Dalrymple Sts, where a vehicle had been rammed.

Following the ramming, an occupant from one of the vehicles struck a second vehicle with a weapon.

Police believe the vehicles involved to be a light green Ford Falcon station wagon and a dark blue Subaru station wagon.

"We believe the incidents are gang-related and that those involved are known to each other," A police statement said.

They want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incidents and not yet spoken to police.

- 105, reference number 221115/9717