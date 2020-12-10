Invercargill women charged over meth

Two women have been arrested after further search warrants were conducted in relation to an alleged kidnapping and burglary in Invercargill last month.

On November 19 three men, aged 31, 36 and 39, with gang connections were arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and kidnapping.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said enquiries in the weeks following this incident had resulted in further arrests.

After conducting five searches, two women, aged 25 and 34, were charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply, Snr Sgt Baird said.

The 34-year-old woman has also been charged in relation to an aggravated robbery in Invercargill on December 6, he said.

"A stolen vehicle has also been recovered."

Snr Sgt Baird said both women also had gang connections.

"Police will not tolerate this kind of violent behaviour and we will continue to closely monitor and take a proactive approach to disrupting and combating this type of offending in our communities."

Enquiries into both incidents are ongoing and further arrests and charges are being considered.