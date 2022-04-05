Irrigation open but bore is dry

Rain last week has led to an opening up of irrigation in the Mataura district.

Environment Southland announced late yesterday irrigation has been allowed in the whole of the Mataura district.

About 5mm of rain fell in the district last Thursday and Friday which boosted river levels.

Environment Southland had cut irrigation across Southland last week due to the run of dry weather in the region.

Residents in Mossburn are being asked to conserve water urgently to avoid the town running dry.

The Southland District Council made the announcement via social media on Sunday, after one of the northern Southland township’s two bores ran dry.

In the post, the council said the remaining bore was producing four litres asecond.

However, the town of about 1200 was using four litres a second, and its reservoir was at 40%.

"We aren’t making any headway and are yet to hit the peak usage time for the day. There is an extreme danger the township will run dry if use of water is not reduced urgently," the post said.

Residents were asked not to wash vehicles or use a hose to water gardens or lawns, including the use of handheld hoses.